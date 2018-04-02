Terrorists killing: Pakistan accuses India of launching ‘brutal crackdown’ in Kashmir

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi condemned the Army crackdown in Kashmir. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi condemned the Army crackdown in Kashmir.

Condemning the killing of 13 terrorists by security forces in Kashmir, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday accused India of launching a “brutal crackdown” in Kashmir. “The brutal crackdown, including the despicable use of pellet guns on civilians who were protesting against the killing is deplorable,” Abbasi said.

Security forces on Sunday gunned down 13 terrorists, including those responsible for the brutal killing of Lieutenant Umar Fayaz, in three counter-insurgency operations that also claimed the lives of three Army jawans and four civilians in Anantnag and Shopian districts.

The operations, which dealt a severe blow to terror groups in Kashmir Valley, were launched in the two districts Saturday night and continued till late Sunday.

Reacting to the counter-insurgency operations by Indian forces, Pakistan’s Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in a brief statement said that Indian security forces cannot suppress the “indigenous” struggle of Kashmiris for self-determination.

The operations by the Indian security forces have rendered a severe blow to terror groups such as the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Lashker-e-Taiba.

