Terrorism is worsening relations with US, India: Former Pakistani envoy to US

Former Pakistani envoy to United States, Husain Haqqani on Tuesday said that terrorism has cost Pakistan the deterioration of its foreign relations- not only with India but also its ally the US. “Terrorism is not only worsening India-Pakistan relations but also US-Pak relations and many other nations are becoming negative towards Pakistan. We saw how several nations took interest in Financial Action Task Force (FATF) putting Pakistan in grey list. Pakistan needs to change that,” Haqqani was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Haqqani’s concern about Pakistani foreign relations comes in the wake of FATF’s strict actions that put Pakistan in its ‘grey’ list in February. The international probe agency that, among all its functions, checks money laundering and terror financing activities across the globe held Pakistan responsible for providing financial assistance to banned terror outfits. US, UK, France and Germany were the nations that favoured Pakistan’s name to be added in the grey list.

In an effort to mend the damage caused by FATF’s grey listing, Pakistan’s government reportedly initiated the procedures for drafting a bill that shall aim to ban terrorist organisations like Hafiz Saeed-led Jamaat-ud-Dawa, Dawn reported on Sunday.

