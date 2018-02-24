Terror grey list: Pakistan under watch, call in June

Over the next four months, Islamabad is expected to comply with certain conditions failing which they will find mention in FATF’s formal statement, as per officials who were present at the FATF plenary which ended on February 23. Over the next four months, Islamabad is expected to comply with certain conditions failing which they will find mention in FATF’s formal statement, as per officials who were present at the FATF plenary which ended on February 23.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has placed Pakistan under monitoring in its International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG) until June 2018 for compliance of anti-money laundering (AML) and Combating Finance of Terrorism (CFT) regulations, sources said. Over the next four months, Islamabad is expected to comply with certain conditions failing which they will find mention in FATF’s formal statement, as per officials who were present at the FATF plenary which ended on February 23. This was possible, sources told The Indian Express, after the Chinese stopped objecting to the US proposal after India had “detailed discussions” with interlocutors in Beijing and in New Delhi.

Earlier, the Saudi Arabia-led GCC and Turkey had objected to the listing. Western powers, including the US, France and UK, worked on the GCC to also join the consensus. As of Friday, only Turkey was objecting to Pakistan’s inclusion in the “grey list.” However, the formal public statement released by FATF late Friday night did not mention Pakistan’s name in the grey list. The decision to monitor, officials said, was by consensus and after a long set of “deliberations” and “interventions” by multiple countries that supported the move.

The resolution against Pakistan was moved by the US which says Islamabad is not doing enough to comply with anti-terrorist financing and anti-money laundering regulations. Pakistan was on the watch-list between 2012 and 2015 as well but only for money laundering.

Western diplomatic sources said the discussions are confidential and, therefore, the statement put out does not mention Pakistan. However, the grey listing comes into effect only from June this year. “It will figure in the statement once Pakistan’s name officially appears in the grey list,” a source said.

India was cautious on not responding to the FATF’s grey-listing process, as officials said they did not want to jump the gun. “The Pakistan foreign minister’s tweet had queered the pitch for Pakistan and worked against them,” a source said in New Delhi.

On Friday, Pakistan Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal tweeted, “No official intimation of #FATF decision yet. We should not speculate till official statement is released.” He later tweeted while referring to the above statement, “It was a general comment.” He earlier in his tweet thanked Turkey for supporting Pakistan, omitting mention of any other member, including Russia and China, that had initially opposed the move.

The monitoring by FATF comes after intense lobbying by four nominating countries USA, UK, Germany and France, which had written to FATF in mid-January stating that Pakistan had an anti-money laundering (AML) and combating the financing of terrorism (CFT) regime in place but the effectiveness of its implementation was inadequate.

It may be noted all countries during the plenary lauded Pakistan’s recent efforts to seize assets of LeT, JuD and Falah-i-Insaaniyat Foundation (FIF) but argued that this process should have been initiated much earlier.

Pakistan would undergo a review at the next plenary in June when it will be presented a full action plan on how it is expected to crack down on terror groups banned by the UN Security Council that operate on its soil, like the Laskar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad. Once placed in the “grey list”, countries face risk of downgrade by multilateral lenders like IMF, World Bank, ADB etc. And further reduction in their risk-rating by agencies.

FATF is an inter-governmental body established in 1989. Its objectives are to set standards and promote effective implementation of legal, regulatory and operational measures for combating money laundering, terrorist financing and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system.

