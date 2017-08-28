Ten Taliban and Jamat-ul-Ahrar militants arrested in Pakistan

Meanwhile, the interior ministry has extended the stay of Rangers in Punjab province for two more months. The Rangers have been deployed in the province which has the population of nearly 100 million people to combat terrorism. (File Photo) Meanwhile, the interior ministry has extended the stay of Rangers in Punjab province for two more months. The Rangers have been deployed in the province which has the population of nearly 100 million people to combat terrorism. (File Photo)

Ten Taliban and Jamat-ul-Ahrar militants have been arrested by Pakistani authorities along with a huge cache arms during a raid in Punjab province.The suspects have been taken into custody in Chak 330 JB Seowal, Toba Tek Singh district, some 200km from Lahore. A joint operation of Pakistan Rangers, local police, Elite Force and personnel of intelligence agencies was launched early in the morning yesterday in Seowal. The personnel did not allow anyone to enter or exit the village, the police said.

“During the operation which continued for several hours the personnel arrested 10 suspects and recovered 86 pistols of 30-bore, three 12-bore rifles, 19 pistols of 12-bore, one 7-MM rifle, a carbine and hundreds of bullets and cartridges from their custody,” a police spokesman said.

He said a carton of 116 old model of mobile phones was also recovered. The suspects have been shifted to an undisclosed place for interrogation. He said the suspects belong to Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Jamat-ul-Ahrar (JuA). Meanwhile, the interior ministry has extended the stay of Rangers in Punjab province for two more months. The Rangers have been deployed in the province which has the population of nearly 100 million people to combat terrorism.

