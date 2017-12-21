Teenage Hindu girl abducted, forcibly converted in Pakistan: Report

The family members alleged that local police too was not interested in recovering the girl. (Representational photo) The family members alleged that local police too was not interested in recovering the girl. (Representational photo)

A teenage Hindu girl, who was abducted by gunmen a few days ago in Pakistan’s Sindh province, has been forced to convert to Islam and pressured to get married, a media report claimed on Thursday.

Quoting the family of the girl, the Dawn said that the 14-year-old girl was abducted from Thar village after three armed men barged into their home and held the family hostage.

The girl’s father, Hero Meghwar, said that he contacted some influential people in the area but was told that his daughter had converted and married a person named Naseer Lunjo and there was little that could be done, the paper reported.

The family members alleged that local police too was not interested in recovering the girl. The family demanded that the girl be recovered and produced before a court if she had indeed converted, the report said.

However, senior police official from Thar Ameer Saud Magsi said an FIR had been registered while raids are being conducted to arrest the three suspects.

The police had received a certificate of the conversion, Magsi said, adding that the now-married couple has filed an application in the Sindh High Court, seeking protection.

He said the court had fixed the application for hearing on January 17.

