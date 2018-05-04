Six labourers gunned down in Pakistan’s Balochistan

The bike-borne assailants opened fire at the labourers in Kharan district’s Laijay area, they said. (AP /Representational) The bike-borne assailants opened fire at the labourers in Kharan district’s Laijay area, they said. (AP /Representational)

Six labourers working on a mobile tower installation were killed on Friday by some unidentified gunmen in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, police said. The bike-borne assailants opened fire at the labourers in Kharan district’s Laijay area, they said. The labourers, all hailing from Punjab, were working on network installation for a private telecommunication company when they were targeted, Dawn reported.

Another labourer was said to be injured in the incident, police said. The attackers escaped unhurt from the spot after the attack. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

In the past, militants have repeatedly targeted labourers from Punjab and Sindh working in various parts of Balochistan. Last year, four labourers from Sindh working on a road project were gunned down in the same area.

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App