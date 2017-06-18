Sharif brothers will be in Adiala Jail soon: Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif (right) with Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif (left). (Reuters Image) Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif (right) with Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif (left). (Reuters Image)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his brother Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif would soon be at their ‘real home’ in Adiala Jail. “The Sharifs have been caught red-handed. Only jail is a suitable home for those involved in corruption and money-laundering,” he said at a news conference held shortly after the Punjab chief minister appeared before the joint investigation team probing the Panamagate case.

“The real home for both the brothers is Adiala Jail – a place meant for criminals. Both of them will be there soon,” he added. Khan also accused the Sharif family os resorting to maligning members of the JIT and judges of the Supreme Court after losing all hope of favorable verdict. “They [the Sharifs] know they have lost the match before the JIT,” he said. “The only way forward for them now is to discredit Supreme Court judges and JIT members.”

Accusing Sharifs of corruption, Imran added that the Sharif family was wrongly trying to portray the case as a conspiracy against democracy. Khan also alleged that the Punjab chief minister had lied on several counts. “Shehbaz forgot to mention several facts. First, it was not only their [Sharifs] average performing factory and business that was nationalised by [ZA] Bhutto’s regime. The government in 1972 took control of several banks and big businesses, like Peco [Pakistan Engineering Company], under that policy measure programme.”

“Secondly, Shehbaz tried to mislead the nation by saying his family later re-established the business. He forgot to mention that military dictator Ziaul Haq returned the same factory to the Sharifs as reward for their loyalty to him. And that too in addition to a huge sum of money,” the PTI chief claimed.

“Within 12 years, the Sharifs’ poor countrymen saw their one factory multiply into 30. That exponential expansion took place under their successive regimes,” he added.

The PTI chief claimed the Sharif brothers had declared their own father a money-launderer by creating a false story of how the latter shifted money from Pakistan to set up a business in Qatar. “The whole family, even Ishaq Dar’s family became billionaires because of that black money.”

“Wearing a Panama hat and mafia suit, Shehbaz once again tried to befool the nation,” he said.

Speaking about the incidents of corruption under the Pakistan Peoples Party regime which Shehbaz brought up in his own media talk, Imran said: “It was your [Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s] responsibility to apprehend the corrupt. You have been in power for four years.”

