Shahid Khaqan Abbasi elected as next Pakistan Prime Minister, wins by 221 votes

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday was elected as the interim Prime Minister of Pakistan by the National Assembly. He will be taking over from Nawaz Sharif, who was disqualified by the Supreme Court over the Panama Papers scandal. According to Pakistani Media, Abbasi won the election by 221 votes. Naveed Qamar of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) got 47 votes, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf got 33 while Jamaat-e-Islami’s Sahibzada Tariqullah managed just four votes.

Abbasi will be sworn-in in later at a special ceremony at the President’s House, where President Mamnoon Hussain will administer the oath to him.

Born on December 27, 1958 in Karachi, Abbasi completed his graduation from Lawrence College in Rawalpindi’s Murree before moving to the US for pursuing electrical engineering from George Washington University. He worked in the US for sometime before joining the oil and gas industry in Saudi Arabia. He first entered into politics after the death of his father Khaqan Abbasi, who was the Minister of production at that time.

Abbasi won from Rawalpindi in 1988 as an independent candidate. He was reelected in 1990 and became the Parliamentary Secretary for Defence. He also was the Chairman of Standing Committee of National Assembly on Defence.

In Nawaz Sharif’s second term, he held some important positions, including the Chairman of Pakistan International Airlines from 1997 to 1999. He was also Minister of Commerce under Yousuf Raza Gillani from March 31, 2008 to May 13, 2008.

