Seven killed in blast near Nawaz Sharif’s residence in Lahore 

A powerful blast on Wednesday night near the residence of Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore killed at least seven persons, including three policemen. The blast took place close to a police check post, a few kilometers from the palatial residence of the Sharif family and close to the congregation of the Tableeghi Jamaat.

“Seven persons have been killed in the blast. Some seven policemen among the 20 or so suffered injuries. The condition of four policemen is stated to be critical,” Rescue 1122 spokesman Jam Sajjad told PTI. He said the Rescue ambulances are shifting the injured to the Sharif medical complex and other nearby hospitals.

Deputy Inspector General Police Lahore Dr Haider Ashraf told reporters that three policemen were among the dead. “The condition of some policemen is critical,” he said. “It is not confirmed yet whether it was a suicide blast or planted device,” he said, adding “police personnel” were the target of the blast. It was such a powerful blast that its sound was heard several kilometers from the site. A fire ball was seen after the blast at the Nisar Police Check Post.

No militant group has claimed the responsibility of the blast so far. Pakistan Rangers quick response force has reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

