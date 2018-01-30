Seven killed as car hits land mine in Pakistan

The incident occurred in Maqbal Mata Sangar area of upper Kurram Agency bordering Afghanistan, police said (Google Maps) The incident occurred in Maqbal Mata Sangar area of upper Kurram Agency bordering Afghanistan, police said (Google Maps)

At least seven people, including five women, were killed when a car they were travelling in hit a land mine in restive tribal region in northwest Pakistan Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Maqbal Mata Sangar area of upper Kurram Agency bordering Afghanistan, police said. One person was also injured in the blast. The security officials have cordoned off the area and started search operation.

