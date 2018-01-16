Senior Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader found dead in Karachi

His family said there were blood stains on Arif’s face and shirt when his body was found. (Representational) His family said there were blood stains on Arif’s face and shirt when his body was found. (Representational)

A senior leader of a faction of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) has been found dead in mysterious circumstances in this Pakistani city, prompting police to launch an investigation.

Hasan Zafar Arif, 73, who took over the leadership of the Pakistan chapter of the MQM London last year in Pakistan at a time when the organisation was banned by the government, was found dead on Sunday on the back seat of his car near the Ibrahim Hyderi area. His family said there were blood stains on Arif’s face and shirt when his body was found.

Arif, took over the leadership in Karachi last year following the authorities decision to ban the party from activities in the wake of its chief Altaf Hussain’s anti-state speech outside the Karachi Press Club. Inspector General East Sultan Khawaja has been nominated to carry out the investigations into the mysterious death. Senior Superintendent Police, Rao Anwar said chemical tests were still being conducted after an autopsy on Arif’s body.

