Latest News
  • Roadside bomb in southwest Pakistan kills 4, wounds 5

Roadside bomb in southwest Pakistan kills 4, wounds 5

The impoverished province has long dealt with an insurgency by nationalist and separatists groups who want bigger shares in regional resources.

By: AP | Quetta | Published:July 29, 2017 1:42 pm
Pakistan blast, Pakistan blast report, Panjgur blast, Panjgur Balochistan, pakistan news, indian express news Regional government administrator Jabbar Baluch says Saturday’s incident took place in the remote town of Panjgur in Baluchistan province. (Source: Google Maps)
Top News

A Pakistan government official says a roadside bomb has struck a vehicle carrying villagers in a southwestern border town near Iran, killing four people and wounding five others. Regional government administrator Jabbar Baluch says Saturday’s incident took place in the remote town of Panjgur in Baluchistan province. Baluch says it is unclear who planted the bomb and officers were still investigating.

The impoverished province has long dealt with an insurgency by nationalist and separatists groups who want bigger shares in regional resources. Criminals gangs, human smugglers and Taliban- and al-Qaida-linked sectarian outfits also operate in the province.

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 29: Latest News