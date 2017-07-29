Roadside bomb in southwest Pakistan kills 4, wounds 5

Regional government administrator Jabbar Baluch says Saturday’s incident took place in the remote town of Panjgur in Baluchistan province. (Source: Google Maps) Regional government administrator Jabbar Baluch says Saturday’s incident took place in the remote town of Panjgur in Baluchistan province. (Source: Google Maps)

A Pakistan government official says a roadside bomb has struck a vehicle carrying villagers in a southwestern border town near Iran, killing four people and wounding five others. Regional government administrator Jabbar Baluch says Saturday’s incident took place in the remote town of Panjgur in Baluchistan province. Baluch says it is unclear who planted the bomb and officers were still investigating.

The impoverished province has long dealt with an insurgency by nationalist and separatists groups who want bigger shares in regional resources. Criminals gangs, human smugglers and Taliban- and al-Qaida-linked sectarian outfits also operate in the province.

