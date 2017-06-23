Quetta blast: At least 11 dead, 20 injured in suicide car blast

Quetta blast: Police spokesman Shahzada Farhat told news agency AP that the attack took place Friday morning. Quetta blast: Police spokesman Shahzada Farhat told news agency AP that the attack took place Friday morning.

At least 11 people — including four policemen — were killed and 20 others injured in a suicide car blast blast near IGP Ehsan Mehboob’s office in Quetta, Pakistan, news agency AP reported. The blast took place on Gulistan road. According to reports, the police have cordoned off the area and those injured are being rushed to hospitals.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Inspector General Police, Abdul Razzaq Cheema confirmed the death toll and said that the nature of the blast is yet to be determined. “Security officials tried to stop a car near Shuhada Chowk and the blast occurred moments later, however, we are still not sure if the car was the source of the blast,” he said.

“CCTV footage of the site will be used to determine the cause and nature of the blast,” he said, adding that the amount of explosives used is still unknown,” he added.

Police spokesperson Shahzada Farhat said that the death toll was expected to rise as several injured civilians were in critical condition. The police are still trying to determine the cause of the blast, according to Farhat. He also told AP that the blast was powerful and was heard across the city. A government spokesperson, Anwarul Haq Kakar, condemned the attack and told AP that all the casualties were being transported to hospitals.

A forensic team as well as senior police and intelligence authorities are at the site of the attack and an investigation is underway, Dawn News reports. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

