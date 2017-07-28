Punish those found guilty, ban them from travelling abroad, says Pervez Musharraf on Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification

Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf. Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf.

Hailing Pakistan Supreme Court’s decision of declaring Nawaz Sharif unfit for office following his name in Panama Papers, former President Pervez Musharraf congratulated countrymen and demanded legal proceedings against the accused.

“Trials should be initiated against the six persons, including two of Sharif’s children, Sharif himself, his son-in-law, and one other person; They should be punished according to the law,” Musharraf said in a video message on Twitter. He added that all those against whom the SC has ruled should be barred from travelling abroad in view of their impending trial and proceeding.

He also talked about the time when, in 2008, he had resigned and representatives from the People’s Party had approached him, including Asif Zardari, and then Sharif in 2013. “(At the time) I had a complaint with God that why are lies and deciet winning while truth is not getting its due. But I realised today that no, lies and deceit can never win.”

He added that all those others who have been plundering the country by using unscrupulous means should be scrutinised and brought under the purview of law.

In the video, he congratulated the people of Pakistan many times, as well as the Supreme Court, its five member bench which had presided over the case. He also congratulated the Joint Investigative Team (JIT), ” who have shown such bravery, despite all threats”.

“This has been an important day for Pakistanis. On this day, a five-member bench of the Supreme Court has declared Nawaz Sharif unfit for office. For this, I congratulate the bench, especially the Bench, for taking a decision in favour of justice. I congratulate the SC as well. I would like to especially congratulate the four-member JIT, who have shown such bravery, despite all threats,” he said.

He ended his message by saying: I congratulate the people of pakistan, who were supportive of this decision. my salutes to them for their courage and their honesty.

