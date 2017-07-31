‘PML-N to file review petition on Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification case next week’

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan’s ruling PML-N party will file a review petition against the disqualification of its leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif next week, according to a media report on Monday.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Friday disqualified 67-year-old Sharif for dishonesty and ruled that corruption cases be filed against him and his children over the Panama Papers scandal, forcing him out of office. The Pakistan Muslim League’s legal team is preparing the review petition, Geo News reported.

Meanwhile, a man also filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court challenging the notification issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for Sharif’s disqualification. Shahid Orakzai said in his petition that none of the petitioners in the case against Sharif had requested that the former prime minister be disqualified for failing to disclose his un-withdrawn receivables constituting assets from UAE-based Capital FZE in his nominations papers for the 2013 General Election. Therefore, the petition argues, the Supreme Court should not have ruled on a point not demanded by the petitioners. Orakzai also prayed the court that the notification be suspended and the election process be halted.

Former Prime Minister Sharif was disqualified from holding public office by the Supreme Court under Article 62 of the Constitution in the Panama Papers case verdict. The court’s ruling stated that Sharif had been dishonest in not disclosing his earnings from a Dubai-based company of his son in his nomination papers during the 2013 general election.

In the verdict, all five judges ruled to file cases against Nawaz Sharif, his children Maryam, Hussain and Hasan, son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar and Ishaq Dar to an accountability court. The court also ordered the National Accountability Bureau to file a reference against the accused in an accountability court in six weeks and directed for the trial to be wrapped up within six months.

