Petition filed to bar Nawaz Sharif, his children from going abroad

The Islamabad High Court on Thursday admitted a petition seeking adding of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members’ names to the Exit Control List (ECL) and freezing of their accounts. The first hearing over the petition, filed by lawyer Raees Abdulwahid, will be held on Monday.

The petition seeks that the names of Sharif, his children — Hassan, Hussain, Maryam, son-in-law Captain Safdar, and former finance minister Ishaq Dar — be placed on the ECL and their accounts frozen, Dawn News reported. The petition comes days after the Supreme Court in a landmark ruling on the Panama Papers case ordered Sharif to step down as prime minister.

The Supreme Court on Friday disqualified 67-year-old Sharif from premiership for dishonesty and ruled that corruption cases be filed against him and his children over the Panama Papers scandal, forcing him to resign. The Islamabad High Court Registrar’s Office removed objections to Abdulwahid’s petition, setting August 7 as the date for its first hearing.

The Supreme Court was also petitioned to place the names of members of the Sharif family and Dar on the ECL. The petitioner contended that those named in the petition may flee the country to avoid the NAB references ordered by the apex court in the prime minister’s disqualification verdict. The petitioner pleaded for the bank accounts of the Sharif family to immediately be frozen and the money recovered from them to be deposited in the national exchequer.

