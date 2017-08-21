Peshawar toy bomb blast kills teen, injures six others

The police official told the newspaper that the explosion took place at around 4 pm in a field where the children were playing. The police official told the newspaper that the explosion took place at around 4 pm in a field where the children were playing.

A toy bomb blast in the outskirts of Pakistan’s Peshawar city on Sunday killed one boy and injured six others, Pakistan newspaper Dawn reported. According to police, the incident took place in Spinawari area. A police official told the newspaper that the explosion took place at around 4 pm when the children were playing in a field. “The grenade went off with a bang when the children were playing with it,” the official said. He added that a toy-like grenade was used for the blast.

According to the report, the police officials identified the victim as 15-year old Zubair, who lost his life. The others who were injured were identified as Samiullah, Haider, Azeem, Ismail, Adil and Rohail, who were between the ages of 8 and 12 years.

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd