I am LeT’s biggest supporter… like Hafiz Saeed for his involvement in Kashmir: Pervez Musharraf

Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf. Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf.

Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf has admitted he is the biggest supporter of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and that he is also “liked” by the militant group and the Jamaat-ud-dawa (JuD).

“I am the biggest supporter of LeT and I know they like me and JuD also likes me,” ANI quoted Musharraf telling Pakistan’s ARY News.

When asked if he’s similarly appreciative of LeT’s founder and 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed, the former president said Saeed “is involved in Kashmir” and he “supports” that involvement.

The 74-year-old further is further quoted by ANI as saying in the TV interview that he was always in favour of action in Jammu and Kashmir and of “suppressing Indian Army in Kashmir”. “They (LeT) are the biggest force. India got them declared as terrorists by partnering with the United States. Yes they (LeT) are involved in Kashmir and in Kashmir, it is between us and India, ” he said.

It should be noted that the LeT is banned in Pakistan since 2002. And the decision to ban the organisation was taken by the Musharraf government only.

Musharraf’s comment come just days after the release of Hafiz Saeed from house arrest. Only yesterday, the LeT chief moved the United Nations seeking removal of his name from the list of designated terrorists. In his petition, Saeed contended that there is no evidence to back the allegation against him. Saeed, who carries a $10 million bounty on his head, hired a Lahore-based law firm to file the plea on his behalf. READ MORE

Saeed was put in the list on December 10, 2008 by the United Nations Security Council. The three-day long terror strike took place at India’s business capital at multiple targets in the city between November 26 and 28, 2008 claimed 166 lives. Saeed was subjected to freezing of assets, travel band and arms embargo.

According to the UNSC official website, Saeed was included in the list pursuant to paragraphs 1 and 2 of resolution 1822 (2008) as being associated with LeT (QDe.118) and Al Qaida (QDe.004) for “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing or perpetrating of acts of activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf or in support of both entities”.

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd