Panama Papers hearing LIVE updates: Pakistan Supreme Court to announce verdict on PM Nawaz Sharif

The political fate of Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who has been named in the Panama Papers investigation, hangs in balance as a five-judge bench of the country’s Supreme Court prepares to announce its verdict on Friday. Sharif was allegedly involved in money laundering to buy assets in London in the 1990s. The 2016 Panama Papers leak revealed that the assets were being managed through offshore companies owned by Sharif’s children. Nawaz Sharif’s involvement in the Panama scandal was first broken by The Indian Express. Click here to read the story.

The Panama Papers investigation was carried out by multiple news organisations, including The Indian Express, after the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) shared files from the database of the world’s fourth biggest offshore law firm, Mossack Fonseca. The records had been obtained from an anonymous source by German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung.

Sharif’s assets include four expensive flats in London and he faces the risk of being disqualified if the court finds him guilty of corruption and money laundering.

9.30 am: The verdict is scheduled to be announced at 11.30 am today. There is a considerable buzz around the verdict since both of Sharif’s first two stints have ended in the third year of his tenure.

9.15 am: Did you know that Pakistan Supreme Court had set up a six-member joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the charges Sharif and his family in April? In its report submitted on July 10, the team noted that the lifestyle of Sharif and his children were beyond their known sources of income. The JIT also recommended filing a new corruption against the powerful Sharif family. Sharif, however, said the report was a “bundle of baseless allegations.”

9.00 am: Sharif refused to quit as Pakistan’s Prime Minister despite receiving pressure from several quarters, including opposition political parties.

