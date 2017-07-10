Latest News
  • Panama Papers case: Pakistan probe panel to file final report

Panama Papers case: Pakistan probe panel to file final report

The Joint Investigation Team's report will include statements of Prime Minister Sharif; his brother and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif; his children Hussain, Hassan and Maryam Sharif and son-in-law retired Captain Mohammad Safdar

By: PTI | Islamabad | Updated: July 10, 2017 12:12 pm
Pakistan Prime Minister, Pakistan PM, Nawaz Sharif, Hussain Nawaz, Pakistan PM Panama Papers, Panama Papers Pakistan PM, Hussain Nawaz Panama Papers, Panama Paper Leak, Pakistan News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (AP Photo)
Related News

A joint investigation team probing the Panamagate graft case against Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s family will submit its final report on Monday to the Supreme Court. The six-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was set up in May by the Supreme Court with the mandate to probe the Sharif family for allegedly failing to provide the trail of money used to buy properties in London in 1990s.

Besides other evidence, the report will include statements of Prime Minister Sharif; his brother and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif; his children Hussain, Hassan and Maryam Sharif and son-in-law retired Captain Mohammad Safdar. The JIT has also probed several serving and former officials in connection with the case.

A three-judge special bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justice Ejaz Afzal, Justice Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan will examine the final report and decide further course of action. Security has been stepped up in and around the court.

Last year, the Panama Papers revealed that three of Prime Minister Sharif’s children owned offshore companies and assets not shown on his family’s wealth statement. The assets in question include four expensive flats in Park Lane, London. The top court took up the case in October last year on petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Awami Muslim League and Jamaat-e-Islami and reserved the verdict in February after conducting hearings on a daily basis.

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. L
    l s
    Jul 10, 2017 at 1:06 pm
    Do not expect the truth from anybody , including the judiciary, from this terror ridden nation. They all are one, big theives., beggars and dhagards.
    Reply
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 10: Latest News