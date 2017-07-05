Panama graft case: Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif’s daughter to appear before JIT today

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, will be questioned by the joint investigation team (JIT) for the first time on Wednesday in connection with the Panamagate graft case. REUTERS/Caren Firouz Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, will be questioned by the joint investigation team (JIT) for the first time on Wednesday in connection with the Panamagate graft case. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, will be questioned by the joint investigation team (JIT) for the first time on Wednesday in connection with the Panama Papers graft case. Ahead of Maryam’s 11.00 am appointment, the ruling party maintained that the JIT’s decision ‘egoistic’ in nature, reported Dawn.

In a slew of posts on Twitter on Tuesday, Maryam, 43, said she would follow the rule of law and appear before the JIT, just as her father had done. “He (Nawaz Sharif) has seen and been through the most testing times, in the 30+ years of his political career, acing out his rivals, yet as an affectionate and protective father, I saw his eyes filled with concern and apprehensions over his daughter’s appearance before JIT,” she tweeted.

I told him that I am your daughter, trained by you, will neither cower down, nor yield to pressure & nothing will deter me 3/4 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 4, 2017

from taking up the cudgels against transgression and injustice. Will appear before the JIT, follow the rule of law as you always have …4/4 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 4, 2017

Mayram is the eighth member of the Sharif family to be questioned by the JIT. PM Nawaz Sharif, his brother and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, his son-in-law retired Captain Mohammad Safdar, his cousin Tariq Shafi and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar — the father-in-law of the PM’s younger daughter — have all appeared before the JIT. Maryam’s brothers, Hussain and Hassan, have also repeatedly been questioned in the past.

Earlier this year, the Pakistani Supreme Court had constituted a JIT to probe allegations that four apartments in Park Lane, London, were purchased using laundered money. In the Panama papers, Maryam had been named as a beneficial owner of two offshore companies — Neilsen Enterprises and Nescoll Ltd — which owned the four apartments. However, she was cleared after the court observed that the ‘substantial’ cash gifts she received from her father “does not necessarily make respondent No.6 (Maryam) his (Nawaz Sharif’s) dependent in the legal sense of the word.”

The JIT’s report, which will decide the Prime Minister’s fate, will be submitted to the top court by July 10.

(With inputs from PTI and Dawn)

