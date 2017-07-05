Latest News
  • Panama graft case: Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif’s daughter to appear before JIT today

Panama graft case: Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif’s daughter to appear before JIT today

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, will be questioned by the joint investigation team (JIT) for the first time on Wednesday in connection with the Panamagate graft case, a money laundering case against the Sharif family.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 5, 2017 11:55 am
Nawaz Sharif, Panama graft case, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif corruption case Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, will be questioned by the joint investigation team (JIT) for the first time on Wednesday in connection with the Panamagate graft case. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Related News

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, will be questioned by the joint investigation team (JIT) for the first time on Wednesday in connection with the Panama Papers graft case. Ahead of Maryam’s 11.00 am appointment, the ruling party maintained that the JIT’s decision ‘egoistic’ in nature, reported Dawn.

In a slew of posts on Twitter on Tuesday, Maryam, 43, said she would follow the rule of law and appear before the JIT, just as her father had done. “He (Nawaz Sharif) has seen and been through the most testing times, in the 30+ years of his political career, acing out his rivals, yet as an affectionate and protective father, I saw his eyes filled with concern and apprehensions over his daughter’s appearance before JIT,” she tweeted.

Mayram is the eighth member of the Sharif family to be questioned by the JIT. PM Nawaz Sharif, his brother and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, his son-in-law retired Captain Mohammad Safdar, his cousin Tariq Shafi and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar — the father-in-law of the PM’s younger daughter — have all appeared before the JIT. Maryam’s brothers, Hussain and Hassan, have also repeatedly been questioned in the past.

Earlier this year, the Pakistani Supreme Court had constituted a JIT to probe allegations that four apartments in Park Lane, London, were purchased using laundered money. In the Panama papers, Maryam had been named as a beneficial owner of two offshore companies — Neilsen Enterprises and Nescoll Ltd — which owned the four apartments. However, she was cleared after the court observed that the ‘substantial’ cash gifts she received from her father “does not necessarily make respondent No.6 (Maryam) his (Nawaz Sharif’s) dependent in the legal sense of the word.”

The JIT’s report, which will decide the Prime Minister’s fate, will be submitted to the top court by July 10.

(With inputs from PTI and Dawn)

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 05: Latest News