Pakistan’s policy of restraint on LoC should not be treated as its weakness: Foreign Office

Pakistan on Thursday said its policy of restraint on the Line of Control (LoC) should not be treated as a sign of weakness and warned India of a “befitting response” in case of any misadventure. Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal made the remarks during his weekly media briefing here.

“The Pakistani forces have exerted great restraint but this restraint should not be construed as a sign of weakness. Any Indian misadventure on the LoC and Working Boundary can lead to a strategic miscalculation,” he said. “While we advise restraint to the Indian side, our military is ready to give a befitting response. We shall choose the time and place of our response,” he said.

He claimed that the escalation at the LoC and the Working Boundary were attempts to divert the attention of the international community from Kashmir. Faisal also termed the reports about Pakistan giving Gilgit Baltistan to China on lease as “speculative and baseless”. He said the ban on Pakistani artists in India was “regrettable”.

“We believe that art and culture can, and should enrich societies, instead of being used as political tools which inhibit and curtail,” he said. Talking about the alleged harassment of Pakistani diplomats in India, the spokesman said that there was no plan to take the matter to the UN as “all efforts are being made to work out these matters.”

He said that Pakistan was still waiting for a response from India on humanitarian proposals about exchange of prisoners, sending doctors and revival of judicial committee. Faisal said Pakistan delegation led by Commissioner for Indus Waters (PCIW) Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah is visiting India for the 114th meeting of the PCIW from March 29-31 to discuss issues related to the Indus Waters Treaty.

