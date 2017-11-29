Pak minister Hafiz Abdul Kareem possesses license to work as driver abroad 

Pakistan’s Communications Minister Hafiz Abdul Kareem has an Iqama (work permit) to work as a driver in Bahrain, according to a media report. Karim, a senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), is the third minister after Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif and Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal to have an Iqama (permit to work abroad), the Express Tribune reported.

“It (Iqama) allows the MNA from NA-172 Dera Ghazi Khan to work as a driver in the Kingdom,” the paper said, showing a copy of the permit.

The minister is already facing a National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Multan chapter probe in a fake degrees case. Degrees awarded to around 1,500 students in Karim’s native town, following a four-year-long university programme, turned out to be fake.

The “fake degrees” were handed over to them by Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana at an official convocation ceremony.

