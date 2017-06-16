Pak-origin British MP Nusrat Ghani takes oath in Urdu to honour mother

Nusrat Ghani said she took the oath in Urdu to honour her mother. (Source: Express Tribune/Facebook video) Nusrat Ghani said she took the oath in Urdu to honour her mother. (Source: Express Tribune/Facebook video)

Pakistan-origin British MP Nusrat Munir ul Ghani, who retained her constituency in the recent general elections, took her oath in Urdu surprising many. “Oath proudly taken in both English and Urdu to honour my mum,” she wrote on Twitter. The Conservative Party MP retained her Wealden constituency securing 61.2 per cent of the total votes. Popularly known as Nus Ghani, she won the seat with a majority of over 24, 000.

“I’m so proud of @Nus_Ghani a great patriot and great MP. Our country has room for all languages, they enrich us and help us know our world,” Tonbridge MP Tom Tugendhat wrote on Twitter.

Ghani is one of the twelve British-Pakistanis who won the June 8 snap general elections. Among the winners, nine belong to Labour Party while the other three represent the Conservative party. ARY News reported that 30 Pakistan-origin candidates had contested the elections.

Ghani had made news after she proposed a Bill to ban the term “honour killing” in official publications as it was being used by abusers as “pathetic self-justification” for their violence. “Language matters,” she had told the Commons in January this year. “The use of the term ‘honour’ to describe a violent criminal act – sometimes committed against a man, but more often against a woman – can be explained only as a means of self-justification for the perpetrator. It diminishes the victim and provides a convenient excuse for what in our society we should accurately and simply call murder, rape, abuse or enslavement,” she was quoted as saying by BBC.

