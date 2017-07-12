Pakistani man kills sister, niece in ‘honour killing’

A Pakistani man has shot dead his sister and her daughter after his sibling got married for a fourth time following three divorces, in the latest case of honour killing in the country. Bushra Bibi, 35, from Lahore, had contracted a fourth marriage with a man of her own choice, which angered her brother, police said.

Her 16-year-old daughter who was from Bushra’s first husband, lived with her grandmother. On Tuesday, when she came to meet her mother, the accused Mohammad Shahzad along with two unidentified accomplices, stormed into their house and shot them dead, The Express Tribune reported.

According to police, Shahzad was unhappy over her sister’ fourth marriage and also did not want his niece to visit her stepfather’ house to meet her mother because he feared she would involve her in prostitution.

Killing of women relatives in the name of honour is a menace still prevalent in many parts of Pakistan. Last week, a 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her brother for “disgracing the family” by marrying a man of her choice in Punjab province.

A Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) report stated that at least 16,498 cases of honour killings have been reported in Pakistan between January 1, 2004 and January 31, 2017. The commission’s data analysis showed that such incidents occurred more frequently in urban areas.

Nearly 1,000 women are killed in Pakistan each year for violating conservative norms on love, marriage and public behaviour.

