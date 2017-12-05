Pakistan woman sentenced to death for killing estranged lover with acid

Representational photo Representational photo

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has sentenced a 20-year-old woman to death for killing her ‘estranged’ lover by throwing acid on him. The anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Multan district yesterday sentenced Shamira to death and life imprisonment for killing 23-year-old Sadaqat Ali in 2016.

“This is probably a first case in the country in which a woman was handed down death sentence in an acid throwing case,” rights activist Abdullah Malik said. She had killed Sadaqat after inviting him to her residence. Shamria had confessed her crime in the court. She also told that she had relations with Sadaqat Ali.

“He despised me and was going to marry another girl…I could not bear this humiliation and threw acid on him,” a police official quoted her statement. Shamria said she did not wanted to kill him. “I only wanted to make sure that he could not marry someone else,” she said.

In October, the Multan court sentenced her to death on two counts while also handing her a life imprisonment sentence after finding her guilty of murdering her husband Muhammad Imran Ashraf by throwing acid on him.

Pakistan lifted its moratorium on the death penalty in 2015. Since then, a total of 465 prisoners have been executed, according to a report by Justice Project Pakistan released in July.

