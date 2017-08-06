Pakistan woman claims Nawaz Sharif’s nephew married her, demands special probe panel

Pakistan’s ousted premier Nawaz Sharif. (PTI Photo) Pakistan’s ousted premier Nawaz Sharif. (PTI Photo)

A woman, who claims to be the wife of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s nephew, demanded that a parliamentary committee probe her case like that of Ayesha Gulalai, who has accused opposition leader Imran Khan of sexual harassment.

Ayesha Ahad claims that Hamza Shahbaz, the son of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, “secretly” contracted marriage with her in 2010 but later unceremoniously abandoned her.

Shahbaz Sharif is the younger brother of Nawaz Sharif.

Her demand to set up a parliamentary committee comes after Gulalai alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman and former cricket team captain Khan had sent her lewd messages and hinted at marrying her in those texts.

After Gulalai’s allegations, the National Assembly on Friday decided to form a special panel to investigate the charges.

Ahad now wants that a committee be formed on the similar lines to probe her case.

“A parliamentary committee should probe Hamza’s text messages to me about our marriage and also the torture the Punjab police inflicted on me to stop me from revealing our marriage,” Ahad told reporters in Lahore yesterday.

“I am going to approach the Election Commission of Pakistan and present proof of my marriage to Member National Assembly Hamza Shahbaz… I hoped justice will be dispensed in my case too like that of Ayesha Gulalai,” she said.

She claimed Nawaz Sharif knew about their marriage.

“I also remind Nawaz Sharif of his promise to me that he will ensure that Hamza owns me,” Ahad said.

Talking about her alleged marriage, Ahad said: “We contracted marriage in 2010 in London. Later when I insisted to introduce me his wife in his family he refused. Subsequently I brought the matter to Nawaz Sharif who promised to take my side… But I am still looking for justice.”

Lending her support to Ahad, Imran Khan said: “First test for new PM (Shahid Khaqan Abbasi): Will he set up parliamentary committee to investigate serious allegations levelled by Ayesha Ahad against Shahbaz Sharif’s son Hamza Sharif? Or will he remain a ‘darbari’ of the Sharifs and ignore allegations by Ayesha Ahad including torture by Punjab police and deception by Hamza Sharif?”

“Women rights activists should stand by Ayesha Ahad’s quest for justice denied to her for 7 yrs against physical and mental abuse by Hamza Sharif,” Khan added.

