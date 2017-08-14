Imran Khan says thousands will protest in Islamabad if govt amends Article 62

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief Imran Khan (AP photo/Files) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief Imran Khan (AP photo/Files)

Pakistan politician Imran Khan warned he would lead the country’s largest-ever protest if the government makes any move to modify Article 62 of the Constitution. “There is a conspiracy in progress aimed to scrap Article 62, which makes it mandatory for the elected representatives to be Sadiq (truthful) and Ameen (honest),” Pakistani journal, The Tribune, quoted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief as saying.

Recently ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif had said in a speech earlier in Lahore that the Constitution needs to be amended. Referring to Sharif’s speech, Khan added that his party will “thwart any such efforts and thousands of people will protest in Islamabad against such a move”.

Article 62 of the Constitution of Pakistan defines who can and cannot qualify for membership of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Pakistan’s Parliament). It states the prerequisites for an individual to be considered eligible to lead the state.

Sharif was recently declared unfit for office by the Supreme Court after a probe by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) accused him of alleged financial irregularities and tax evasion following the Panama Papers revelations. In light of the order, Sharif had resigned from his post. He and members of his family, which includes his daughter Maryam and his sons Hussain and Hassan, are under investigation to ascertain the depth of their involvement in the scam.

The precondition outlined in the Article 62 formed the basis of the apex court’s decision for declaring Sharif unsuitable for public office.

Khan slammed Sharif’s recent rally at Pakistan’s GT Road, alleging that the move was aimed at influencing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), currently conducting a probe on the Sharifs. “The days of attacking institutions have gone. I challenge you (Sharif) that I will gather 10 times more people in support of the judiciary and the army than the crowds you attracted during your GT Road rally,” Khan said, according to the report.

