Pakistan: Two naval officers dead, three injured in Gwadar gun attack

At least two Pakistani naval officers were killed and three others injured after their vehicle was ambushed by four assailants on two motorbikes in the Jiwani area of Gwadar district, according to the Dawn. The officers were transporting iftar items during a routine run from Jiwani city of the Balochistan province when the attack took place. According to reports, the assailants opened fire on the vehicle indiscriminately.

Following the attack, security has been tightened and a search operation was launched in the area to apprehend those involved in the attack. Reflecting on the incident, Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri directed the police to submit a report about the “terrorist” incident. “We will not bow down before the terrorists,” Zehri said in his condemnation statement.

