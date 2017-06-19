Latest News
  • Pakistan: Two naval officers dead, three injured in Gwadar gun attack

Pakistan: Two naval officers dead, three injured in Gwadar gun attack

The officers were transporting iftar items during a routine run from Jiwani city when the attack took place. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 19, 2017 11:07 pm
pakistan, pakistan naval attack, two pak naval officers dead, pakistan naval officers attacked, jiwani attack, balochistan, pakistan news, indian express The officers were transporting iftar items during a routine run from Jiwani city when the attack took place. (Source: Google Maps)
Top News

At least two Pakistani naval officers were killed and three others injured after their vehicle was ambushed by four assailants on two motorbikes in the Jiwani area of Gwadar district, according to the Dawn. The officers were transporting iftar items during a routine run from Jiwani city of the Balochistan province when the attack took place. According to reports, the assailants opened fire on the vehicle indiscriminately.

Following the attack, security has been tightened and a search operation was launched in the area to apprehend those involved in the attack. Reflecting on the incident, Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri directed the police to submit a report about the “terrorist” incident. “We will not bow down before the terrorists,” Zehri said in his condemnation statement.

More details to follow

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. F
    Fayaz
    Jun 19, 2017 at 11:24 pm
    Inna Lillahi wa inna Ilehirajiun, Sad to hear this but it is very sick act by the doers at the fasting time. Donn't leave them, arrest asap and punish them brutally.
    Reply
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Jun 19: Latest News