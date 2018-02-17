Pakistan: Two brothers die of heart attacks after third commits suicide

Zahid Ali, 35, committed suicide for unknown reasons by shooting himself (Representational Image) Zahid Ali, 35, committed suicide for unknown reasons by shooting himself (Representational Image)

Tragedy hit a family in Pakistan when two brothers died of heart attack hours after the third one committed suicide. Zahid Ali, 35, committed suicide for unknown reasons by shooting himself, while his two brothers died of heart attacks after his death.

Elder brother Abbas Ali, 40, suffered a stroke following the news of his younger brother’s suicide and was being moved to the hospital when he passed away en route, Geo News reported. As the two brothers’ bodies were brought back to their residence, Saddam Ali, 28, the third and the youngest brother, suffered a stroke and died.

They died yesterday in Ilyas Colony of Gujranwala city of Punjab province.

The tragic news put the entire neighbourhood in mourning as the bereaved family prepared for three funerals, the report said.

