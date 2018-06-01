Pakistan to suspend Pervez Musharraf’s passport, bank account, national identity card

Pakistan’s former President General Pervez Musharraf has been charged with treason for subverting the Constitution by declaring a state of emergency in November 2007. (File) Pakistan’s former President General Pervez Musharraf has been charged with treason for subverting the Constitution by declaring a state of emergency in November 2007. (File)

Pakistan’s ministry of internal affairs on Thursday asked the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) and the Directorate General of Immigration & Passports to suspend the national identity card and passport of former President Pervez Musharraf, country’s leading newspaper Dawn reported. The move would freeze Musharraf’s bank accounts and will also restrict the retired General from travelling abroad.

A special court while hearing a treason case against the former General on March 8 had directed the interior ministry to suspend Musharraf’s passport and national identity card. However, the implementation of the order was delayed as a certain time limit was granted to the former president to comply with the court’s earlier directives.

Responding to the termination of Musharraf’s passport and identity card, an official from Nadra said they had only received verbal directives and are stilling waiting for a written confirmation in this regard. A Nadra spokesman on Thursday, the last day of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government, neither confirmed nor denied the move to suspend Musharraf’s passport.

The court in its order on March 8 had also directed interior ministry along with other departments, divisions and agencies to take appropriate measures for the arrest of Musharraf and attachment of his assets in UAE if the General failed to submit a written request for security during his appearance before the court within seven days.

Musharraf has been charged with treason for subverting the constitution by declaring a state of emergency in November 2007. The leader was restricted from travelling abroad by courts after he returned to Pakistan in March 2013, ending his self-imposed exile. Citing medical treatment, the former President was allowed to travel to Dubai in March 2016 and since then he has not returned.

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd