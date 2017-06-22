Pakistan to rearrange national anthem to represent cultural diversity

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The Pakistan government has recently tasked the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) with the responsibility to rearrange the musical rendition of its national anthem using a world class orchestra in order to incorporate cultural diversity, the Express Tribune reported today. This is part of the preparations being made for Pakistan’s seventieth Independence Day celebrations, marked annually on August 14. ‘Qaumi Taranah’ which literally means national anthem, and is also called ‘Pak Sarzamin’, was written by Hafeez Jullundhri in 1952. The music of it, composed by Ahmad G. Chagla, was however chosen and approved first, before the lyrics were written, in 1949 by the Pakistan government. ‘Pak Sarzamin’ was officially adopted in 1954 as Pakistan’s national anthem.

The decision was made in a meeting headed by Pakistan Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb, the report said. The PNCA director-general will submitted a detailed proposal for the same. Aurangzeb also directed the ministry to make concerted efforts to make the nation’s seventieth anniversary a historic event, duly highlighting the art, culture and heritage of the country during the course of the celebrations.

In addition, the design to be used for the official logo of the August 14 celebrations was finalised in the meeting, said the report. She also called for a dedicated implementation of all activities planned around Independence Day, and for the ministry to finalise a calendar of events to be held in Pakistan and abroad.

Referring to Pakistan’s recent victory against India in the Champions Trophy, she said that the historic win had united the whole nation and created a rare sense of solidarity among the people of Pakistan. “Therefore, the ministry should proactively play its due role in consolidating the gains of this historic triumph”, the Tribune report quoted her as saying.

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd