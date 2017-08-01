Pakistan to get its 18th Prime Minister today, PML-N Shahid Khaqan Abbasi leads the race

Pakistan will gets its 18th Prime Minister today. (File) Pakistan will gets its 18th Prime Minister today. (File)

Pakistan will gets its 18th Prime Minister today as the National Assembly picks the successor to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who resigned from office after a landmark judgement by the Pakistan Supreme Court disqualifying him from the top post. The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) nominee, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is set to score an easy win in today’s election in the assembly due to persisting disunity among the opposition.

Abbasi is facing Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) nominee Khursheed Shah and Naveed Qamar, while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has fielded Sheikh Rashid in today’s crucial election. Meanwhile, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and the Jamaat-e-Islami have named Kishwar Zehra and Sahibzada Tariqullah respectively for the post. Abbasi was nominated as his successor by Sharif on Saturday for an interim period till the time his brother, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, gets himself elected to the NA to assume the office for the remaining period. Abbasi has hinted that he will continue with the policies of Sharif. The session to elect a new President was convened by President Mamnoon Hussain after the SC decision.

The court in its verdict has also referred Sharif’s three children including his political heir Maryam Nawaz, to an accountability court to be further investigated.

According to the Pakistani Constitution, the process of the election continues until a candidate achieves a clear majority, that is of 172 votes. The speaker will then announce the result and the president-elect and those who contested the election will then be given a chance to address the House. The incumbent president will then administer oath to the new prime minister and also to members of the new cabinet.

While Pakistan is set to go into general election next year, in its 70 years of existence no elected government has been able to complete a full five year term.

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd