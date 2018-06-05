Pakistan: Three soldiers killed in IS attack in Balochistan province

Islamic State bombers attacked a security post in Pakistan’s Balochistan province killing 3. (Representational) Islamic State bombers attacked a security post in Pakistan’s Balochistan province killing 3. (Representational)

Two heavily-armed Islamic State bombers attacked a security post in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province , killing at least three paramilitary soldiers and injuring four others. Two bombers attacked the check post of paramilitary Frontier Corps (FC) near Mastung city of the province, a security official said yesterday.

One attacker was killed in the exchange of fire with soldiers while other blew himself up, according to the security sources. They said that three soldiers were killed and four injured in the gun battle and ensuing suicide bombing.

A statement posted on an IS-affiliated website has identified the two bombers as Muhammad al-Khurasani and Ridhwan al-Khurasani. They were armed with machine guns and explosive vests.

Balochistan has also been the scene of a low-level insurgency by separatist groups that demand a greater share of the province’s resources.

