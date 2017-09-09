Only in Express
  • Pakistan summons Myanmar envoy over violence against Rohingyas

Pakistan summons Myanmar envoy over violence against Rohingyas

According to UN estimates, over 1,000 people may have been killed in the crackdown launched by Myanmar army in Rakhine state. About 270,000 refugees, mostly Rohingya Muslims, have fled to Bangladesh in the last two weeks.

By: PTI | Islamabad | Published:September 9, 2017 7:31 pm
Myanmar, Myanmar refugee crisis, Rohingya crisis, Rakhine violence, Pakistan, Pakistan-Myanmar, india news, indian express Rohingya children cross the Bangladesh-Myanmar border fence as they try to enter Bangladesh in Bandarban, an area under Cox’s Bazar authority. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

Pakistan on Saturday summoned the Myanmar envoy and lodged a strong protest over the ongoing violence against the Rohingya Muslims in the Rakhine state, leading to the exodus of about 270,000 refugees to Bangladesh. Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua summoned Myanmar’s Ambassador to Pakistan U Win Myint and sought effective measures to prevent the recurrence of such violence, providing security to Rohingya Muslims, the Foreign Office said.

She conveyed “a strong protest of the government and people of Pakistan at the ongoing violence against the Rohingya Muslims in the Rakhine state in Myanmar”, it said.

Janjua asked for upholding their rights to live and move without fear and discriminations, urgent investigations into recent violence against the Rohingya Muslims and holding accountable those involved in these serious crimes, it said.

She said that as part of a durable settlement of the problem, the swift implementation of the recommendations of the Kofi Annan Commission was emphasised, which include urgent and sustained action to prevent violence, maintain peace, foster reconciliation, assure unhindered humanitarian access and address the issue of citizenship.

The envoy assured the foreign secretary to convey the concerns of the government and people of Pakistan to the Myanmar government, the foreign office added.

According to UN estimates, over 1,000 people may have been killed in the crackdown launched by Myanmar army in Rakhine state. About 270,000 refugees, mostly Rohingya Muslims, have fled to Bangladesh in the last two weeks.

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. H
    Hindu
    Sep 9, 2017 at 8:20 pm
    States like West Bengal are virtually pakistanized now . What a great misfortune for millions ofordinary poor Hindus .
    Reply
  2. H
    Hindu
    Sep 9, 2017 at 8:17 pm
    Good for Myanmar , let them go. India started with 8 percent muslims 70 years back . Now it has around 16 percent . for below 15 years 20 percent are muslims. One in every four kids born in India are muslims .
    Reply
  3. H
    Hindu
    Sep 9, 2017 at 8:13 pm
    Pakistan has exterminated the Hindu population in the land it grabbed . It resuced it somewhere from around 25 percent to 1.5 percent . The very place where Hindu/Indian civilization evolved was taken away above the head of millions of ordinary Hindus , through the in capability of the leaders of Hindus , whose birthdays are now supposed to be celebrated by all indian citizens .
    Reply
  4. H
    Hindu
    Sep 9, 2017 at 8:06 pm
    Pakistan killed lakhs of Bengali muslims . The pak army was let loose in 1971 and they raped and killed millions of Bangladeshi Hindus . Pakistan has never apologised for its crime , some of the pakistany generals are wanted by Bangladesh courts for crime against humanity .
    Reply
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Sep 09: Latest News