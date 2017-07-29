Pakistan student sentenced to seven years in jail for stabbing classmate

After the verdict, Khadija told reporters that finally she received justice. (Representational image) After the verdict, Khadija told reporters that finally she received justice. (Representational image)

A Pakistani court on Saturday sentenced a law student from an influential family to seven years in prison for brutally stabbing his classmate 23 times who refused to get into a relationship with him, a high-profile case that raised concern across the country.

In May 2016, 22-year-old Khadija Siddiqui had gone to pick her seven-year-old sister up from school when she was attacked by her class fellow 21-year-old Shah Hussain from behind. “Shah wanted to develop relations with her but she refused. On her repeated refusals Shah started hurling life threats to Khadija,” Siddiqui’s lawyer said.

Hussain, son of a prominent lawyer, stabbed Siddiqui 23 times, critically injuring her. Lahore cantonment court handed down Hussain seven years in jail for being guilty of attempted murder. Hussain, who was out on bail, has been released after the verdict.

The accused’s lawyer father reportedly used his influence to cause delay in proceedings but Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah directed the court to conclude it at the earliest. Shah directed the court to conclude it within 30 days by holding a day-to-day hearing.

After the verdict, Khadija told reporters that finally she received justice. “Truth prevailed today. My character assassination was made in the court but in the end of the day I got justice,” she said.

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App