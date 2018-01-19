Pakistan should demonstrate seriousness in acting against Saeed: India

Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed. (File Photo) Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed. (File Photo)

Calling Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed a “prime organiser” of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, India on Friday asked Pakistan to demonstrate seriousness in taking action against him and stop hiding behind flimsy excuses.

India’s strong reaction came hours after the US told Islamabad clearly that Hafiz Saeed is a “terrorist” and should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, rebuffing the Pakistan prime minister for his remarks that there was no case against the Mumbai attacks mastermind and the chief of the UN-designated terror group.

“He (Saeed) is a globally designated terrorist. He is the prime organiser of the 2008 Mumbai attacks and Pakistan has to fulfil its international obligations and demonstrate seriousness in taking action against him and stop hiding behind flimsy excuses,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

During an interview, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had said, “There is no case against Hafiz Saeed sahib in Pakistan. Only when there is a case can there be action.” He was asked why there was no action against Saeed.

Reacting strongly to Abbasi’s comments, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said, “We believe that he should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

“He is listed by the UNSC 1267, the Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee for targeted sanctions due to his affiliation with Lashkar-e-Taiba, which is a designated foreign terror organisation,” Nauert told reporters in Washington. “We have made our points and concerns to the Pakistani government very clear. We believe that this individual should be prosecuted,” she said.

When asked about the Pakistan government summoning the Indian Deputy High Commissioner repeatedly over incidents of ceasefire violations, Kumar said India very strongly condemn the continued and unprecedented ceasefire violations by Pakistan which has caused loss of lives and property. He reiterated India’s contention that Pakistan indulges in ceasefire violations to provide cover to infiltrators to cross over into India. “We of course retaliate. We take it up appropriately with Pakistani side. We will do it,” he added.

He also added that “Whatever has to be done will be done. There is an established mechanism when such violations take place. We do take it up and there are established protocol for that.”

