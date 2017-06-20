Pakistan shoots down Iraninan spy drone over Balochistan: Reports

Pakistan Air Force PAF JF17 shot down the drone over Panjgur in Balochistan. Pakistan Air Force PAF JF17 shot down the drone over Panjgur in Balochistan.

An Iranian spy drone was shot down by Pakistan Air Force over Balochistan’s Panjgur, nearly 45 km inside Pakistan territory on Tuesday, as per Daily Pakistan. According to the daily, Pakistan Air Force PAF JF17 shot down the drone over Panjgur in Balochistan.

Iran and Balochistan share a 900-km border. Pakistan-Iran border tensions have surged ever since Pakistan accused Iranian forces of violating its territorial integrity and has lodged protest several times. Earlier, the Iranian security border forces had fired several unprovoked mortar shelling into Pakistan territory on Sunday. No casualties were reported. The Pakistan government has made efforts to counter-terrorism in an attempt to manage cross-border movement.

