Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Pakistan’s security forces foil terror plot

The bombers were arrested from Sarai Naurang area of Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bordering North Waziristan Agency.

By: PTI | Peshawar | Published: April 25, 2018 7:32:20 pm
pakistan security forces, Pakistan's security forces foil terror plot, pakistan suicide bombers, pakistan armed forces, Inter-Services Public Relations Suicide bombers Naimatullah and Sadeequllah had come to Pakistan from across the border. (AP/Representational Image)

Pakistan’s security agencies on Wednesday claimed to have foiled a major terror plot by arresting two suicide bombers. The bombers were arrested from Sarai Naurang area of Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bordering North Waziristan Agency, the Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces, said in a statement.

Suicide bombers Naimatullah and Sadeequllah had come to Pakistan from across the border. Suicide jackets and communication devices were also recovered from the possession of the terrorists, it said.

