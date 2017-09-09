Pakistan SC to hear Nawaz Sharif plea against disqualification on September 12

Nawaz Sharif, his children and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar filed separate petitions challenging the July 28 verdict Nawaz Sharif, his children and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar filed separate petitions challenging the July 28 verdict

Pakistan’s Supreme Court will hear on September 12 a review plea filed by ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his children challenging his disqualification in the Panama Papers scandal. The apex court disqualified Sharif, 67, from continuing in office on July 28 for dishonesty and ruled that corruption cases be filed against him and his children over the scandal.

According to the court’s roster for the next week, a three-member panel headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal will hear the review petition. It is the same panel which disqualified Sharif. Sharif, his children and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar filed separate petitions challenging the July 28 verdict. Under Pakistan’s law, the review petition in the Supreme Court is usually adjudicated by the panel of judges which deliver the initial verdict.

According to a senior lawyer, the judges can only review the technical objections in the review petitions. “Most of the objections raised in the review petition were already rejected during the hearing of the case and nothing has changed on the ground to force the judges to change their verdict,” he said on the condition of anonymity.

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App