Pakistan SC questions why Imran Khan did not close offshore firm for 10 yrs after selling its assets

Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan. Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court’s Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Wednesday asked as to why even after selling its assets, Niazi Services Limited (NSL), an offshore company of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan did not shut down, The Express Tribune reported. Bandial also questioned how it is possible that NSL had no assets owned in its name after the sale of Khan’s London flat.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi’s counsel Akram Sheikh said that Khan did not submit the complete bank statement of his offshore company that was found on May 10, 1983 and winded up in 2015. The counsel also said that Khan himself had admitted that he was the beneficial owner of the NSL.

Bandial alleged that Khan had not attached his travelling records to prove that he was not living in London at that time. The bench asked the PML-N counsel to submit evidence that proves that the PTI received funds through prohibited sources.

Earlier this year, Hanif Abbasi, PML-N leader had filed a petition to know the disqualification of Khan and Jahangir Tareen as members of the National Assembly on the basis their hidden sources of income. The PTI chief had submitted a reply over the petition filed by Abbasi through his counsel Naeem Bukhari.

On Tuesday, former member of Pakistan’s National Assembly Ayesha Gulalai alleged that Imran Khan had sent her inappropriate text messages. “We are respectful pashtoons, our dignities aren’t safe in PTI,” she tweeted on Tuesday. “Imran Khan cannot keep himself under control,” she later claimed in a press conference.

“I received the first message in October 2013, you can check Imran’s Blackberry. The messages contained words that cannot be tolerated by any respectful individual,” she added.

