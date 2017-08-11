Pakistan rejects military solution in Afghanistan: Foreign Office

Pakistan’s foreign ministry spokesman Nafees Zakaria (Source: File/AP Photo) Pakistan’s foreign ministry spokesman Nafees Zakaria (Source: File/AP Photo)

Pakistan on Thursday rejected any military solution to the prolonged conflict in Afghanistan, saying the international campaign in the war-torn country needs to revisit this approach as it has “not borne fruit”. Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria said the overt emphasis on employing military means in Afghanistan should be revisited.

“We believe that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan. The focus of international campaign since 2001 has been on a military approach. We believe this approach has not borne fruit and thus needs a revisit,” he said.

Zakaria said Pakistan prefered peace talks to achieve an enduring solution to the protracted conflict in Afghanistan.

He said the reconciliation between the Afghan government and the Hizb-e-Islami of former rebel leader Gulbadin Hekmatyar can serve as model for talks with the Taliban.

“We support Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process,” he said.

He also accused India of fomenting terrorism in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan has raised concerns with Afghan authorities regarding the involvement of India in fomenting unrest and orchestrating terrorist activities in Pakistan, using the Afghan soil.

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App