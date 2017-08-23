Pakistan rejects disappointing Donald Trump criticism over alleged terror support

“No country in the world has suffered more than Pakistan from the scourge of terrorism,” said a statement from the country’s Foreign Office. “No country in the world has suffered more than Pakistan from the scourge of terrorism,” said a statement from the country’s Foreign Office.

Pakistan on Tuesday said blistering criticism by US President Donald Trump was “disappointing” and denied accusations that it supported terrorist groups.

“No country in the world has suffered more than Pakistan from the scourge of terrorism, often perpetrated from outside our borders. It is, therefore disappointing that the US policy statement ignores the enormous sacrifices rendered by the Pakistani nation in this effort,” said a statement from the country’s Foreign Office.

Meanwhile, Pakistan also said that it wants peace in Afghanistan and pledged to work to eliminate terrorism. A Foreign Office spokesman said US Ambassador David Hale met Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif this afternoon and briefed him about President Trump’s latest statement on the US policy review on South Asia and Afghanistan.

“The Foreign Minister reiterated Pakistan’s perspective and desire for peace and stability in Afghanistan,” said the carefully worded statement from the Foreign Office.

Highlighting Pakistan’s sacrifices in the enduring fight against terrorism, Foreign Minister Asif underlined Pakistan’s continued desire to work with the international community to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

(AFP and PTI)

