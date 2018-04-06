Pakistan rejects ‘baseless’ Afghan allegations of airspace violation

Pakistan urged Afghanistan to focus on taking effective counter-terrorism actions including plugging of large gaps existing along the Afghan side of Pakistan-Afghanistan border to prevent the targeting of Pakistani civilians and security forces by terrorists from Afghan soil. AP/PTI Pakistan urged Afghanistan to focus on taking effective counter-terrorism actions including plugging of large gaps existing along the Afghan side of Pakistan-Afghanistan border to prevent the targeting of Pakistani civilians and security forces by terrorists from Afghan soil. AP/PTI

Pakistan has rejected “baseless Afghan allegations” of violation of its airspace and air raids inside Afghan territory by the Pakistan Air Force.

The Foreign Office (FO) issued a statement shortly after midnight in response to claims by Afghan authorities about airspace violations.

“Pakistani security forces are undertaking counter-terrorism operations in Bajaur Agency (Tribal region) directed against terrorist groups who continue to attack Pakistan from their sanctuaries based on Afghan soil that have resulted in loss of lives and injuries on the Pakistani side,” FO said.

It said the information about the ongoing counter-terrorism operations is shared with Afghan security forces on a regular basis.

It said that in the meeting of the director generals military operations of the two countries held in Rawalpindi on Thursday, Pakistan shared details of the operations with the Afghan side indicating that these operations were on Pakistani side of the border.

Pakistan urged Afghanistan to focus on taking effective counter-terrorism actions including plugging of large gaps existing along the Afghan side of Pakistan-Afghanistan border to prevent the targeting of Pakistani civilians and security forces by terrorists from Afghan soil.

The two sides traded allegations on the eve of the visit of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who is paying a day-long visit to Kabul today on the invitation of Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani.

