Pakistan: Fresh CCTV footage shows ‘person of interest’ in minor’s rape and murder case

Screen grab of CCTV footage release by Police. (Source: Youtube/Dawn) Screen grab of CCTV footage release by Police. (Source: Youtube/Dawn)

Pakistan-Punjab Police on Saturday released a fresh video of a person they suspect of involvement in the kidnapping, rape and brutal murder of six-year-old girl child from Kasur, reported Dawn. The incident which has rocked the country has led to an intense protest from the locals.

The minor whose dead body was found from a garbage pile, went missing en route to her maternal aunt’s house, which was minutes away from her home in Road Kot area. The girl is believed to have been abducted and raped in her captivity and then was brutally murdered. Her body was found five days later.

Fresh footage released by the police authorities, shows a man walking through the streets where the girl’s house is located. However, authorities clarified that he was only a ‘person of interest’ and will help in making headways in the investigation of the case.

According to Dawn, police confirmed that the results of DNA tests carried out in the case indicated the involvement of one culprit in at least seven similar cases that occurred in the district over the past year.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court had ordered the police chief of Pakistan’s Punjab province to arrest the culprit within 36 hours behind the brutal rape and murder. The chief justice ordered the police to submit details of all the cases of child sexual abuse that had taken place in the area, adding that he would also demand a report on the cases from the sessions judge.

It is worth mentioning that the area had been news in the past over rape of minors, the girl’s murder was the 12th such incident reported in Kasur district alone in a year. The city had made headlines in 2015 as well when it was revealed that a gang of paedophiles was busted for running a child sex ring in the city.

