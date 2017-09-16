Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to attend UN General Assembly session next week

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (File) Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (File)

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is set to attend the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Monday, the Foreign Ministry said here. On the sidelines of the UNGA, Abbasi will hold bilateral meetings with a number of world leaders and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the ministry said late Friday.

This is Abbasi’s first visit to New York since he assumed office in July after the Pakistan Supreme Court removed his predecessor Nawaz Sharif over corruption charges, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Prime Minister will address the Council on Foreign Relations and will interact with the US Pakistan Business Council. He will also have extensive interaction with the international media.

“Pakistan is a great advocate of multilateralism and the UN to promote collective responses to the multifaceted challenges of global peace, security and development.

“We would continue our constructive role and engagement at the UN with a view to protecting and promoting our national interests, including on core issues such as Jammu and Kashmir, reform of the Security Council, counter-terrorism, human rights, peacekeeping, and a host of development and other matters,” the ministry added.

