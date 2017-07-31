Pakistan opposition parties unable to decide on joint prime ministerial candidate

Pakistan national assembly Logo. (Source Wikipedia) Pakistan national assembly Logo. (Source Wikipedia)

The Parliamentary Opposition parties in Pakistan are unable to come to a consensus on a candidate for the position of Prime Minister, according to a report in The Express Tribune. The report said that the leaders of the parliamentary opposition parties met on Monday for discussions on choosing the candidate, but failed to reach any conclusion.

The report said several names were floated for consideration during the meeting of the opposition leaders which took place at the National Assembly. The names included Khursheed Shah and Sherry Rehman from the Pakistan People’s Party, Shah Mehmood Qureshi from the Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf, Sheikh Rashid from the Awami Muslim League, Pervaiz Elahi from the Muslim League-Quaid, Sheikh Salahuddin from Muttahida Quami Movement, Tariq Bashir Cheema dna Quami Watan Party’s Aftab Sherpao.

It is said that a pre-meeting discussion took place between Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Sheikh Rashid and Khursheed Shah. The PPP’s reservations were not addressed in the meeting, the report said. The reservations drew from PTI chief Imran Khan’s against Asif Ali Zardari.

The report said that another meeting is slated to take place on Tuesday where the parties will again attempt to reach a consensus on a joint candidate. It added that the PTI has proposed the name of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed as the opposition candidate for the August 1 election that will choose the successor to ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Sharif was disqualified from holding any public office on Friday by the Supreme Court of Pakistan after being found guilty in the Panama Papers case.

