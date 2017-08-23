Pakistan on US warning: Hegemonic policies to blame for threat to peace in South Asia

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to take up the issue during a National Security Committee meet tomorrow for a comprehensive response. (Source: AP) Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to take up the issue during a National Security Committee meet tomorrow for a comprehensive response. (Source: AP)

Denying that it provides safe havens to terrorists, Pakistan blamed a “complex interplay of geopolitics” and the pursuit of “hegemonic policies” for tensions in South Asia, a day after US President Donald Trump admonished it for supporting terror groups. Pakistan’s Foreign Office said the “non-resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains the primary obstacle to peace and stability in the region.”

The late-night reaction came after Trump announced his policy for Afghanistan and the larger South Asian region, calling on India to step up its role in the war-torn country and warned Pakistan against providing safe havens to terror groups. The foreign office said the new US strategy was discussed at a Cabinet meeting late last night and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will take up the issue during a National Security Committee meet tomorrow for a comprehensive response. In its initial response, The foreign office expressed disappointment over the accusations.

“No country in the world has suffered more than Pakistan from the scourge of terrorism, often perpetrated from outside our borders,” it said. “It is, therefore disappointing that the US policy statement ignores the enormous sacrifices rendered by the Pakistani nation in this effort.” “Instead of relying on the false narrative of safe havens, the US needs to work with Pakistan to eradicate terrorism,” the foreign office said. It said the threat to peace and security “cannot be isolated from the complex interplay of geopolitics, continued existence of festering disputes and pursuit of hegemonic policies”, reiterating that there was no exclusive military solution to the crisis in Afghanistan.

Pakistan supports an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned politically negotiated solution for sustainable peace in Afghanistan, it said. It said Pakistan was committed to working with the international community to defeat terrorism and the country will continue to be a part of counter-terrorism efforts.

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App