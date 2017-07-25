Majority Pakistanis want PM Nawaz Sharif to resign, says survey

Pakistan Supreme Court is likely to give out its verdict in corruption case into the family of Nawaz Sharif. (File) Pakistan Supreme Court is likely to give out its verdict in corruption case into the family of Nawaz Sharif. (File)

In the face of startling revelations made by a high-powered inquiry panel regarding his family’s role in alleged corruption, majority Pakistanis believe Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should tender his resignation and stay away from politics, a recent survey has revealed.

Gallup Pakistan, one of the country’s leading research agency, conducted an opinion poll where it asked citizens whether they think the prime minister should file a case against the high-powered Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and its revelations in the Panamagate scandal or accept the damning report and stay away from politics. The survey asked: “If you were to advise PM Nawaz and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) what would you advise?”

According to the survey at least 51 per cent citizens favoured PM Nawaz Sharif resigning from politics, while 49 per cent were of the opinion that the premier should contest a case against the decision by JIT.

The survey further stated: “59 per cent across various vote banks say that if PML-N were to nominate SS, they will accept SS as a replacement of NS; 41 per cent say they will oppose.”

The apex court is likely to announce its verdict in the sensitive Panama Papers case against Sharif in the coming week. Sharif and his cabinet members have been alleging for weeks that conspiracies are being hatched to oust Nawaz Sharif. They openly blamed the military establishment and judiciary behind the plot for Sharif’s ouster.

Nawaz Sharif has, however, denied any wrongdoing and rejected the 254-page report by the JIT as slanderous. He has also slammed the opposition’s demands asking him to step down from his post. Meanwhile, PM Sharif’s lawyers have argued that the JIT overstepped its remit, and disputed its findings.

