Pakistan NA Speaker initiates process to form special committee to probe Ayesha Gulalai’s allegations

MNA Ayesha Gulalai accused Imran Khan of sending inappropriate messages. (File photo) MNA Ayesha Gulalai accused Imran Khan of sending inappropriate messages. (File photo)

Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has initiated the process to form a special parliamentary committee to probe allegations levelled by MNA Ayesha Gulalai against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan. Sadiq has asked chief whip Sheikh Aftab and Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah to nominate members for the committee, Geo News reports.

The Code of Conduct Committee will consist of 20 members. Aftab has been requested to nominate 13 members to the committee while Shah will nominate seven. The hearings of the committee will be held in-camera and its final report will be submitted after a month.

Earlier on Friday, the National Assembly passed a resolution, supported by the PML-N, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement, calling for the formation of a committee to probe Gulalai’s allegations. PTI members were not present in the assembly when the resolution was taken up.

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App